Season 2 Finale of ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveals Ingenious Way They Kept Luke Skywalker Secret

The Mandalorian season 2’s introduction of Luke Skywalker is one of the biggest surprises in the Star Wars universe, though not the biggest, as that honor belongs to The Empire Strikes Back.

When a hooded person appeared aboard Moff Gideon’s cruiser in his X-Wing in the finale and destroyed the Dark Troopers fighting the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his co-conspirators, fans of the legendary sci-fi property were understandably ecstatic.

They were even more ecstatic when Luke removed his hood and exposed himself in full Jedi regalia, agreeing to guide Grogu through his Jedi training.

Some may call it fan service, but the scene was intense and difficult to pull off, and Lucasfilm has now revealed how it all came together in Disney Gallery’s “Making of the Season 2 finale.”

And the information gleaned from the behind-the-scenes documentary can be found on this page.

How Long Did Luke Skywalker’s Finale Appearance Take the Showrunners to Plan?

The Mandalorian season 2 finale was planned long before the public was aware of its existence, with showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni working on it for more than two years before it was released.

Only when the script was finished did Favreau and Filoni tell director Peyton Reed, and they made sure there were no leaks by referring to Luke as “Plo Koon.”

They chose Plo Koon as the codename because the prequel character is one of Filoni’s favorites, and they figured that if there was a leak, fans would believe it.

What Method Was Used to Keep the Reveal a Secret?

Lucasfilm went to considerable efforts to keep Luke’s appearance hidden, even creating phony VFX drawings of Plo Koon’s skull.

They used video to conceal Luke’s head, and the art crew created up visuals in the end portraying Plo Koon as a hoax.

Reed utilized a small team on a day when most of the personnel and key cast were engaged shooting on location for Robert Rodriguez’s episode “The Tragedy” to ensure no leaks on the day they shot.

They ensured Luke’s appearance and Mark Hamill’s involvement were not widely publicized by having only a few individuals in the room. This is a condensed version of the information.