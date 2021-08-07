Season 2 Finale of ‘Making the Cut’: What the Winner Gets

After five weeks of high fashion, high stakes, and high pressure, Making the Cut has come to a conclusion.

Andrea Pitter, Andrea Salazar, or Gary Graham will be proclaimed the winner of Season 2 when the finale airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 6. In Episode 7, they are given the challenge of designing a concept store, before presenting a collection to judges Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, and Jeremy Scott in Episode 8.

Regardless matter whether of the three contestants wins the Amazon show’s conclusion, they will get what is likely the largest prize package ever granted to the winner of a fashion competition.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of the first winner, Jonny Cota, who has given interviews in which he discusses the impact of winning the show’s prize package on his business.

What does the Making the Cut winner get?

Contestants get the following prizes, as stated by judge Heidi Klum on the show:

$1 million for the development of their fashion brand Mentorship in the fashion industry The opportunity to sell a collection on Amazon’s Making the Cut marketplace Possibility of selling a second collection in partnership with Amazon Fashion Row DTLA in Los Angeles is offering a free three-year lease. Heidi refers to these as “career and life-changing possibilities.”

As the show progressed, these elements were revealed. For example, the Row DTLA lease was announced in the seventh episode of the show after the final three concept stores opened there.

Jonny Cota, the winner of Making the Cut Season 1, owns a story in Row DTLA. One of the difficult aspects about winning, he stated in a Popsugar interview, is not being able to inform people between when you record and when the program airs.

“I couldn’t tell a single soul that I won for the following six months,” he stated. The next morning, I’m at the bagel shop, thinking to myself, “My life has changed!” I just wanted to let everyone in the coffee shop know about it.”

When asked what he did with the $1 million he earned on Making the Cut, he told the LA Times, “All of 2020 is being funded by the $1 million award I got on Making the Cut… establishing the [new]brand.” This is a condensed version of the information.