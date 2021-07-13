Season 19 of ‘NCIS’: What We Know So Far About the Release Date

The wait for Season 19 of NCIS, which has been off the air since May, is nearly over. The long-running criminal drama is one of a dozen or so shows for which the network has set a premiere date.

We know when NCIS will return in 2021, but we also know that there will be some major changes in the upcoming season. Season 19 will welcome a major new cast member, while a beloved character will take a break from the franchise. Here’s everything we know about the TV drama’s upcoming season.

When Does ‘NCIS’ Season 19 Begin?

When NCIS returns in fall 2021, after several years on Tuesdays, the show will move to Mondays for Season 19.

NCIS will run at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on Mondays, followed by the brand new NCIS Hawaii at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT. On Monday, September 20th, both of these series will premiere.

The premiere date for Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles has also been revealed by CBS. The spinoff will keep its time slot, but will premiere later than its siblings. On Sunday, October 10, episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles will premiere at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. At the end of the spring season, NCIS: New Orleans was canceled.

Season 19 of ‘NCIS’: What to Expect

The previous season of NCIS ended on a cliffhanger, with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) faking his own death after his yacht exploded. After reports that Harmon will only appear in a few episodes of Season 19, this was confirmed.

While Harmon will be limited in his appearances in the upcoming season, another grey-haired TV veteran will be joining the ensemble. Gary Cole, who played FBI Special Agent Alden Park on Veep and The Good Fight, joined the cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Park in June, though Variety highlighted that the role will not be a substitute for Gibbs on the show.

Another character from the previous season is having a bigger role in the show this season. Katrina Law, star of Hawaii Five-O, was introduced as hostage negotiator and Special Agent Jessica Knight in the penultimate episode of Season 18 and was promoted to Season 19 following the. This is a condensed version of the information.