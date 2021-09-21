Season 19 of ‘NCIS’ explains Gibbs’ Rule 91.

Over the course of 19 seasons, NCIS has revealed the principles that Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) lives by. Now that there are uncertainties about how long Harmon will stay on the CBS show, Rule 91 is more crucial than ever.

The rule was even featured prominently in the Season 19 premiere, “Blood in the Water.” First and foremost, Gibbs’ boat, Rule 91, exploded at the close of the previous season.

When McGee (Sean Murray) found out that Gibbs had survived the explosion, they revisited Rule 91. McGee told his former employer, “Rule 91 stinks because it’s a direct violation of Rule No. 1 – ‘Never screw over your partner.'”

However, as Gibbs points out, after his suspension from the team, the two are no longer partners, implying that Rule 91 is still in effect.

On NCIS, what is Rule 91?

Rule 91 is the most recent of Gibbs’ rules to be presented on the CBS show, and the first since Season 16.

The guideline is simple: “Don’t glance back when you walk away.” This explains why Gibbs named his yacht Rule 91, as he intended to walk (or, more accurately, sail) away from the NCIS team following his suspension for his treatment of a suspect who was mistreating canines.

Meanwhile, McGee claims that Gibbs is breaking Rule 1: Never screw over your partner by leaving NCIS while they are still on the hunt for a serial killer.

There have only been two Rule 1s in the whole 19-season run of NCIS. Rule 1 was given in both the first episode and the Season 8 episode “Ships in the Night,” and it was “never allow suspects stay together.” In Season 4’s “Blowback,” Rule 1 was “never screw over your spouse.”

In Season 19, Rule 91 will take on a new meaning, as Mark Harmon is rumored to be looking to move on. Prior to the release of this season, it was claimed that the actor was ready to depart, only to be told that if he did, the show would be canceled. He then consented to appear in a restricted role in the upcoming episodes.

Gibbs, on the other hand, continues to appear. This is a condensed version of the information.