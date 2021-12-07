Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where is Peter’s Pizzeria?

Peter’s Pizzeria was not an official sponsor of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, although it could have been. Former participant Peter Izzo’s restaurant was hotly debated, and it was the focus of many of the arguments on the ABC special.

Will Urena, Peter’s main competition, first accused the man who famously flung his jacket into the pool of appearing on The Bachelorette solely to promote his “pizzapreneur” business. Meanwhile, Peter accused Will of creating negative internet reviews of his restaurant before orchestrating a ruse in which Will was served for defamation on the air.

Although Peter did not win Michelle Young’s heart this season, he did receive a lot of free publicity for his pizza business. After the episode, “Peter’s Pizzeria” was the top Google search trend, and Peter got to utter a lot of the catchphrases that he sells on t-shirts on his company’s website.

If the newest episode of The Bachelorette piqued your interest, here’s where you can learn more about Peter’s Pizzeria.

Where is Peter’s pizza from The Bachelorette?

Peter’s Pizzeria has two locations in Florida right now. The first is located at 101 Monument Ave. in Port St. Joe, FL, and the second will open in November 2021 at 897 E Palmetto Park Rd in Boca Raton.

According to Pizza Marketplace, a Pompano Beach location will open in spring 2022. “After Hurricane Michael, Port St. Joe suffered, and we felt compelled to get engaged in the community and assist bring back its hospitality sector,” Peter’s business partner (and brother) Bobby Pokora stated in an interview with that publication.

“We’d always wanted to start a family business, and Peter’s Pizzeria provided us with the opportunity.” It’s even more thrilling that we were able to launch one that honored our family and roots.” “This is the program to find love,” Will remarked of Peter’s time on The Bachelorette in Men Tell All. You should have gone on Shark Tank if you genuinely wanted to promote your business!” Though only Peter knows if he was on the ABC show for the proper reasons, he did get to repeat all of his catchphrases. On the website of Pizza’s Pizzeria, This is a condensed version of the information.