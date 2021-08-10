Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’: When Will Michelle Young’s Season Premiere?

This year, Bachelor Nation will be getting a lot of great new programming. The Bachelorette’s first season in 2021 may have just finished, but ABC viewers can look forward to a season of Bachelor in Paradise and a fresh new Bachelorette before the end of the year.

Katie Thurston and Michelle Young were announced as the next Bachelorettes during Matt James’ contentious After the Final Rose show. Thurston’s season is over, and she chose Blake Moynes, while Young’s season is just around the corner.

When Season 18 of The Bachelorette is released

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will air from August to September, same as the previous seasons. The new season will premiere on ABC on August 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, replacing The Bachelorette.

That show will air until the end of September, when fans will be able to see Young’s season.

The Bachelorette’s previous season aired on Mondays, but Season 18 will air on Tuesdays. On Tuesday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, ABC will premiere the first episode. Episodes will be accessible on Hulu the next day, as usual.

Young first appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 as the runner-up to Rachael Kirkconnell, the controversial woman whose images from Antebellum-themed parties surfaced after the program had been taped. Chris Harrison defended her in a tone-deaf interview, which resulted in the host’s departure from the ABC show after two decades.

After Rachel Lindsay and Tayshia Adams, Young is the third Black Bachelorette. Young remarked of her future position on the Matt James After the Final Rose podcast, “I am ready.” I believe this method is effective. I believe you can learn a lot about someone if you can set aside all of the outer distractions and delve in. I’m simply ecstatic. “I’m all set to get started.”

The Battle for Young’s Heart

The 35 guys who would vie for Young’s heart were revealed in July. They are between the ages of 25 and 36 and hail from four countries: the United States, Canada, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

