Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot – Everything You Need to Know

Grey’s Anatomy is back for another season, and fans have been looking forward to seeing Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the Grey and Sloan Memorial Hospital staff again. The release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more for Greys Anatomy season 18 can all be found on this page.

When will Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy premiere?

There’s good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans: the latest season will be on television sooner than you think.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will air on ABC on Thursday, September 30 at 9 p.m. E.T.

The new comedy, which will air on ABC on Thursdays, is scheduled to have at least 17 episodes.

You can catch each episode of Grey’s Anatomy as it airs live on ABC to watch the fresh new season. You can also watch each episode live or on-demand on the ABC App or at ABC.com.

Grey’s Anatomy will be available on Hulu as well. Hulu is now offering a $5.99 per month subscription.

Who Will Star in Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy?

Grey’s Anatomy’s 18th season will feature some returning cast members as well as some newcomers.

Dr. Meredith Grey will be played by Ellen Pompeo, who has been a part of the Grey’s Anatomy family since the show’s inception in 2005.

Dr. Miranda Bailey is played by Chandra Wilson, Dr. Richard Webber is played by James Pickens Jr., Dr. Owen Hunt is played by Kevin McKidd, and Dr. Amelia Shepherd is played by Caterina Scorsone.

Camilla Luddington reprises her role as Dr. Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary reprises her role as Dr. Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver reprises her role as Dr. Teddy Altman, and Jake Borelli reprises his role as Dr. Levi Schmitt.

Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln will be played by Chris Carmack, with Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu and Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes.

Unfortunately, this will be the first season without Jesse Williams, Giacomo Gianniotti, and Greg Germann in the roles of Dr. Jackson Avery, Dr. Andrew DeLuca, and Dr. Tom Koracick.

However, there is some good news for fans of the original Grey’s Anatomy. Dr. Addison Montgomery will be played by Kate Walsh again.

Walsh last appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in season eight, in 2012.

On the official Grey’s Anatomy Instagram, she announced her return. This is a condensed version of the information.