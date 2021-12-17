Season 18, Episode 9 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will air in 2022, when the show returns.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy has aired eight episodes so far this year, but the ABC drama is ready to go on hiatus after its Christmas special.

Fans of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of Grey Sloan, on the other hand, only have a few months until the next episode, Season 18, Episode 9, airs.

The episode (named “No Time to Die”) was not previously mentioned as part of the ABC January line-up, but it has now been revealed when the show will return in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about it…

When will Season 18 Episode 9 of Grey’s Anatomy air?

Despite the fact that ABC has not confirmed when Grey’s Anatomy will return with “No Time to Die,” there is a significant hint as to when it will premiere.

The network has registered the episode with the Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR), which is a database of audiovisual works such as films, radio broadcasts, and television episodes. The episode’s release date is listed as Thursday, February 24 on the EIDR.

We also know when the next episode will air thanks to the EIDR. “Living in a House Divided,” Season 18, Episode 10, will air the following week on March 3. Both shows are set to air at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on Grey’s Anatomy.

While ABC has yet to announce it, Grey’s Anatomy appears to be returning around the same time as Station 19 Season 5—though a 2022 crossover between the two has yet to be confirmed.

Grey’s Anatomy is set to return in late winter 2022, but its future is uncertain after that. Ellen Pompeo re-signed her contract on the program till the end of Season 18 after anticipation that Season 17 will be the final season. At that time, ABC will have to persuade Pompeo to renew her contract for another year, as the program’s creators have previously stated that the show will not be renewed when she leaves.

Pompeo is giving indications that she is getting ready to go, as she always does. On the Check In podcast, she recently discussed her plans for once the show ended, saying, “Before, being on a network for that long, you’d literally be doomed.” That. This is a condensed version of the information.