Season 14 of ‘Storage Wars’: Brandi Passante Makes a Fortune as Barry Weiss Returns.

With Season 14, Storage Wars returned to A&E, and a show veteran arrived to show everyone how it’s done.

To stir some feathers, Barry Weiss arrived in his black 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, and he wasted no time getting back to his old ways. Brandi Passante also set the bar for the rest of the purchasers by making the season’s first $2,000 profit.

As Season 14 began, Episodes 1 and 2 aired back-to-back on A&E, with plenty of bidding action, victories, and losers.

What Happened in Season 14 of Storage Wars?

In Episode 1, “Older and Weiss-er,” the bidders were looking through a storage facility in West Covina, California.

Barry Weiss, the episode’s namesake, stunned the rest of the cast when he returned to the program after an eight-year hiatus. He informed the camera that he felt “totally reborn” as a bidder, and he demonstrated his new lease on life with a sizable profit from his first storage container.

He paid $300 for his first locker full of cartons after a bidding war. He was the clear winner of the first show, taking home a whooping $1,503 in profit. Darrell Sheets had a good start to Season 14 as well, earning $284 in Episode 1.

The second episode, “Let My Lockers Go,” carried the bidders to San Bernardino, California.

The headliner of Episode 2 was Brandi, who arrived with money on her mind. After divorcing from her Storage Wars partner Jarrod Schulz before the start of Season 13, Brandi is now bidding on her own. Despite their breakup, the two will continue to participate in the show separately.

Brandi was drawn to the first storage space in the show because it was full with furnishings, and she bought it for $165. The furniture and an antique music player turned out to be more expensive than anyone had anticipated, with a total value of roughly $2,500, giving Brandi a profit of almost $2,000!

Throughout Episode 2, Kenny Crossley had a mixed bag of results, purchasing many storage rooms but earning nothing from many of them. The first two bins he looked into were both full with “garbage,” and he barely noticed him. This is a condensed version of the information.