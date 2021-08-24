Season 12’s Showrunner, Archer’s Coma, and a New Bond-like Villain

In the 12th season of Archer, which premieres on FXX on August 25, Sterling Archer returns to prove that he is the world’s finest spy.

Casey Willis, a showrunner and executive producer on the series since 2009, spoke with This website about what fans can anticipate from Archer and company in their 12th season, adding that the new season is “building on” what was established in season 11.

What Happened at the End of Season 11 of Archer?

H. Jon Benjamin’s character has finally awoken after a three-season coma, which was shockingly disclosed at the end of season 10 and revisited in season 11.

The animated series finished with Archer and his comrades inventing a grandiose plot to save the world in the final season.

“We want to jump off right at the end of season 11 because there’s such a major event, and now our staff is trying to capitalize on what they’ve accomplished,” he stated. “Archer is fully recovered and eager to work again.”

Willis has stated that things are only going to get better from here. Here’s what Season 12 has in store.

The Adventures of Archer

Seasons 8 to 10 focused on the dream sequences Archer had while in his coma, while season 11 had him questioning his reality and seeing images from that time, including Dr Krieger’s season 9 parrot alter-ego Crackers.

While the Archer creative team attempted to address this throughout the previous season, Willis and his colleagues writers have opted to put it to rest for the time being.

“The way we thought about it, that was the last gasps of that in his brain, so him and his crew saving the world kind of shook it out of him,” Willis said of the illusions Archer sees in season 11.

After being shot at the end of season 7, the spy was left in a coma, and as a result of the injuries, he now utilizes a cane as a mobility aid, albeit he’s still at the top of his game.

Willis talked about how important it is to portray disability in a positive light. This is a condensed version of the information.