Season 12 of ‘Archer’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Archer is poised to return for a 12th season, following the return of protagonist character Sterling Archer to reality after three years in a coma.

And fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the animated series to find out what the spy and his fellow operations are up to next.

Archer’s return to a modern environment is guaranteed to please fans who have been watching the show since season 8.

And this website can tell you everything you need to know about the new season of Archer.

When Will ‘Archer’ Season 12 Be Released?

The program was renewed for a 12th season by FX in October 2020, and it was subsequently announced in June that it will premiere on August 25, 2021.

After a double-bill premiere consisting of the first and second episodes, Archer will return with an eight-part season that will air weekly.

It will premiere on FXX before being released the next day on FX on Hulu.

FX revealed: “back in the…wait for it… danger zone” in a barrage of TV announcements made on Twitter.

@archerfxx 12 premieres on FXX on August 25th, followed by #FXonHulu the next day.”

Who Will Star in Season 12 of ‘Archer’?

For the 12th season, the original voice cast of Archer returns, including the late Jessica Walter, who supposedly finished her voice recordings before passing away on March 24, 2021. Malory, Archer’s mother, is played by Walter. It’s currently unknown what will happen to her character in the season.

H. Jon Benjamin reprises his role as the titular spy, while Aisha Tyler takes on the role of Lana Kane.

Cheryl Tunt is also played by Judy Greer, Pam Poovey is played by Amber Nash, Cyril Figgis is voiced by Chris Parnell, Ray Gillette is played by Adam Reed, and Dr. Krieger is played by Lucky Yates.

What Will Happen in Season 12 of ‘Archer’?

After witnessing different flashbacks to his adventures in the coma, Archer began to doubt his own reality towards the end of Season 11.

And, according to the season 12 trailer, Archer has returned to his roots, focusing on his assignments as a clandestine operator.

Archer and Lana are seen in the field with Cyril and Ray, once again working with the New York agency.

Archer and the operatives will travel on a mission into the jungle, where Archer will adopt a monkey. This is a condensed version of the information.