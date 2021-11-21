Season 11 of ‘Call The Midwife’: Will There Be Another Season of the PBS Show?

Please contact the midwife. Season 10 was a dramatic one for the Nonnatus House sisters (or, at least, as dramatic as British period dramas get). The characters were influenced by the 1960s, when the women’s rights movement grew stronger, as well as the house’s ongoing financial problems.

The season finale of The Midwives aired on November 14, but fans can catch a bonus episode on PBS this week. “Special Delivery” is an hour-long special that looks back on the drama’s ten-year run, with cast and staff members reflecting on their favorite moments from the BBC show.

Although the show is devoting an episode to looking back, viewers are also anticipating the start of a new season.

Fortunately for those viewers, the BBC in the United Kingdom has some good news…

Season 11 of ‘Call the Midwife’ has been confirmed.

Season 11 of the sitcom was ordered with Season 10 in March of this year.

In a statement at the time, executive producer Pippa Harris said: “The continuous warmth of the audience response to Call the Midwife has both delighted and humbled us. It’s a monument to Heidi Thomas’s incredible inventiveness, which she pours her heart and soul into each episode. We are ecstatic that the BBC has recommissioned two more seasons of the show, and we can’t wait to see our talented cast and crew tackle all of the social and medical changes that the swinging sixties will bring.” In truth, Call the Midwife’s future has already been secured beyond Season 11. The BBC ordered two more seasons of the show, Seasons 12 and 13, just two weeks before the most current season premiered in April. This indicates that the show will run until at least 2024.

When will Season 11 of 'Call the Midwife' premiere on PBS?

The next season's premiere date has yet to be announced on the official Masterpiece website. Season 11 will begin on the PBS Masterpiece strand on Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, according to a webpage built by PBS to sell sponsorship." This implies that the show will air alongside the long-awaited second season on Masterpiece.