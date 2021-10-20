Season 11 of ‘American Horror Story’: Everything We Know So Far

American Horror Story may be over for the time being, but it, like many of its villains, is a tough act to follow. The show’s eleventh season has already been confirmed.

However, specifics on what Ryan Murphy and the AHS team have planned for the coming season are scarce. Questions like when it will be released and what the topic will be can only be guessed at, however series regulars like Sarah Paulson are dropping hints.

Murphy, on the other hand, has talked about how he puts together seasons of the show and even speculated on potential Season 11 themes on Twitter, so some exciting facts about the FX show’s future are starting to emerge.

Here’s what we know about the forthcoming season of American Horror Story so far. As further information concerning the franchise’s future becomes available, we will update this article.

Season 11 of American Horror Story has already been confirmed.

Seasons 11, 12, and 13 of AHS were extended for three more seasons in January 2020.

“Ryan and Brad [Fulchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having pioneered the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustained its popularity for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” FX chairman John Landgraf said at the time.

Season 11’s theme may already be known to us.

Murphy held a series of polls on Twitter during April, asking AHS fans to vote on potential themes for future seasons of the program.

Bloody Mary, the folklore figure claimed to materialize if you utter her name in a mirror; a historical plague like the Black Death; or sirens, creatures of legend said to sing to entice sailors to their deaths were among the probable narratives that made it to the top three.

