Sean Penn Talks About His Daughter Dylan’s Preparation for the Shocking Ending of “Flag Day”

Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan Penn have collaborated on their debut film. Flag Day is a true story about John Vogel, a conman turned bank robber who has a tense relationship with his daughter Jennifer.

Sean Penn told This website via Zoom that he couldn’t envision anyone else playing Jennifer other than his real-life daughter. “We attached her face and her face alone to it,” the Academy Award winner explained. “I couldn’t imagine doing it without her.”

“My mum remarked that she had one of the best experiences working with my dad as a filmmaker and that passing this up would be a big mistake,” Dylan said, referring to her mother, House of Cards actor Robin Wright.

Sean Penn said when asked what qualities he noticed in his daughter that made her the sole choice for Jennifer, “It’s the honesty of how she listens.” She’s a great mix of skepticism and intuitive ability to embrace what’s true and honest. I knew the camera could be rested on her listening face.”

Dylan met with Jennifer Vogel, the real-life author of Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, to get into character. “I visited with Jennifer a few weeks before we started shooting in her hometown of Minneapolis, and I believe we talked for about four to six hours over dinner, during which she let me ask her whatever question I wanted.

“What’s remarkable about Jennifer is that you’d never suspect she had such a horrible history. She’s so light and open, and she’s as accessible as an open book.”

Her father also employed some odd methods in order to elicit the best performance from her.

After a police chase, John Vogel shoots himself in a late moment in the film (spoilers ahead), as Jennifer watches the scene on TV. Sean Penn had purposefully kept Dylan from seeing the tape prior to this point, thus the actor’s reaction in the scene is her true reaction to her father’s suicide attempt.

“Rather than her viewing it ahead of time, I should have asked her if it would be useful that way,” he added. “We had shot the majority of it. This is a condensed version of the information.