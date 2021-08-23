Sean Penn compares not being vaccinated to pointing a gun in someone’s face.

Sean Penn has reaffirmed his opposition to unvaccinated persons being out in public, describing it as “walking around waving a gun in people’s faces.”

Earlier this month, the actor expressed his conviction that the COVID-19 vaccine should be made mandatory, and advised unvaccinated moviegoers to stay at home.

Penn also claimed in an interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish to promote his upcoming film Flag Day, “Eventually, [Flag Day] will stream, and it’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, although I’ll probably upset them out of that decision.”

He also highlighted his choice to postpone shooting scenes for Gaslit, a limited TV series about the Watergate scandal, until the entire cast and crew had been vaccinated, during the interview.

Penn explained his choice by stating that the production team had defined a “zone” for performers and staff members who were in close physical proximity to them, and that everyone in that area had been vaccinated. Other crew members, he said, were not needed to be vaccinated.

“Actors are protected, but if a stage hand is working beside an unprotected stage hand, they can become sick,” Penn stated on Saturday to Smerconish. “I didn’t want to be a part of anything that only looked after one group while neglecting the other.”

He continued, “And I do believe that everyone should get vaccinated.” “I feel it should be necessary, just like turning on your car’s headlights at night. However, that isn’t going to happen tomorrow.”

Winner of an Academy Award Penn indicated that he will return to the set of Gaslit once “100% of the crew has been vaccinated.”

Later in the discussion, Smerconish shared his own perspective with Penn, saying, “I mean, I’m a tremendous respecter of individual liberty.” This, however, is not a seat belt.

“I wish you’d wear a seat belt if you don’t want to wear one. If you get into an accident, you’re going to raise my insurance premiums. But this isn’t like that. This is you, and you’re putting everyone else in society at risk.”

