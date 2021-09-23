Sean Connery’s version of Bond was “basically” a rapist, according to a new James Bond director.

In a Wednesday interview, the director of No Time to Die, the upcoming 25th James Bond film, suggested that Sean Connery’s version of the character “essentially” behaved like a rapist at times.

Cary Fukunaga made the remarks during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about how to portray Bond’s hyper-masculine character in the post-MeToo world.

“Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger, where Sean Connery’s character literally rapes a woman?” During the discussion, Fukunaga mentioned two popular Bond films from the mid-1960s. “She says, ‘No, no, no,’ and he says, ‘Yes, yeah, yes.'” That wouldn’t fly in today’s world.”

After a protracted pandemic-related delay, Daniel Craig reprises his role as Bond for the fifth—and, he claims, final—time in No Time To Die, which reaches theaters on October 8th.

Earlier this week, Craig sparked some controversy about 007 in an interview with the magazine Radio Times. When asked if a woman might ever play Bond, the actor stated that while women and people of color should be given equivalent roles of significance, the super spy conceived by British author Ian Fleming should remain male.

Craig told Radio Times, “The solution to it is very straightforward.” “Simply put, there should be more roles for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a character for a woman that is just as brilliant as James Bond?”

Fukunaga made certain significant adjustments in order to bring the modern Bond more in line with the present. Because Bond has long been characterized as a hedonist, if not a misogynist, the filmmaker decided that adding a female element to the script would bring the character up to date.

In his debut Bond picture, Fukunaga hired Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help him craft a script with longtime Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Only the second woman in history, Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and actress of Fleabag, is credited on a Bond script.

However, according to Fukunaga, Waller-Bridge wasn’t brought in solely to make Bond more “woke.”

“I suppose that’s the assumption, a female writer writing really powerful female roles, but [producer]Barbara [Broccoli] already desired that,” Fukunaga says. This is a condensed version of the information.