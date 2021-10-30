‘SEAL Team’ is ending its run on CBS; here’s where you can catch up.

With a brand new season and a brand new home, SEAL Team is back and bigger than ever.

Instead of airing the entire fifth season on CBS, the military drama will be available exclusively on a streaming service in the United States.

The Washington Newsday has all the details on where to watch SEAL Team Season 5 on television.

Season 5 of SEAL Team is currently available to stream on Netflix.

SEAL Team will shortly say farewell to CBS and hello to Paramount+, a streaming service.

The military drama will no longer show on CBS, instead airing exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming platform beginning Sunday, October 31.

The first four episodes broadcast on CBS, with the final episode airing on Sunday, October 31 at 10 p.m. E.T., bringing the show’s run to a close.

After Episode 4 airs on CBS on Sunday, Episode 5 will be available to watch on Paramount+, marking the show’s official transition.

SEAL Team Season 5 episodes will continue to air weekly on the platform, with new episodes launching every Sunday.

You can watch SEAL Team for $5 per month if you subscribe to Paramount+. The Premium subscription costs $10 per month and includes live networks as well as ad-free viewing.

In May 2021, the news that SEAL Team will be moving to Paramount+ was released, along with the renewal of Season 5.

Some may not be surprised by the news, considering ViacomCBS owns both CBS and Paramount. The name of Paramount+ was originally going to be CBS All Access, but that was altered in March 2021.

Yellowstone, iCarly, and Why Women Kill are among the CBS shows available on Paramount+.

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut indicated in an interview with TV Line about the show’s shift that setting up camp on Paramount+ will see Bravo Team embark on a mission unlike “any they’ve done before.”

He stated, " "Not only are they embarking on a mission unlike any other, but it is also a mission with some personal elements that will affect each and every operator. We're going out with a bang — and then coming back with an even bigger bang [on Paramount+]." The Bravo Team is dispatched to Africa in response to a mass tragedy in Episodes 4 and 5, which mark the show's transition from CBS to Paramount+.