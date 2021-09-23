Scott Foley, Jennifer Garner’s ex, reflects on their marriage.

In a rare interview about his previous wife, Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband Scott Foley opened out about their marriage.

In the early 2000s, the actor and director, who is renowned for his appearances in Scrubs and Scandal, was married to the actress for a short time.

In a recent radio interview, Foley provided some rare insight into their relationship.

Foley was asked about dating when he was younger and if he had dated someone famous during a visit on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live this week.

Foley said, “Probably.” “During Felicity, I married. It was a short-lived relationship.”

On the set of the TV program Felicity, Garner and Foley met.

They married in 2000 and divorced in 2004 after four years of marriage.

Foley recalled how he and the 13 Going on 30 actress who played his girlfriend on the show “instantly” clicked.

Foley stated, “We’re talking about this with my present wife behind me, and she’s laughing.”

Since 2007, the actor has been married to Marika Domiczyk.

He laughed as he said, “She’s definitely loving the wriggling that I’m doing.”

Foley stated that he and Garner parted ways amicably and that they have no grudges towards each other.

“No, you greet each other. He complimented you on your demeanor. “I mean, she has her own family, so we don’t keep in touch. I’ve got my. It’s not something we’d go out of our way to find.”

He also mentioned that when in Los Angeles with his current wife, he ran into his ex-wife a few occasions.

“Everyone says hello, and you’re polite and move on,” he explained. “Isn’t that how life goes?”

Since rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez, another of Garner’s famous exes, Ben Affleck, has been making headlines all summer.

Since they got back together, the Batman star has revealed he is “in awe” of his new girlfriend and former fiancée.

In an interview with Adweek, the actor and filmmaker commented, “I am in awe of Jennifer’s effect on the globe.” “As an artist, the most I can do is make films that move people.

"Jennifer has motivated a large number of individuals to believe that they have a voice in this country. That is an example.