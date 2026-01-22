Scotland Launches At-Home Jaundice Treatment for Newborns

Newborn babies with jaundice can now receive treatment in the comfort of their homes, thanks to a new service introduced by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. This initiative, which allows eligible infants to be treated with phototherapy at home, aims to reduce hospital visits for families adjusting to life with a newborn.

Innovative Home Care Service for Newborns

As part of the Hospital at Home program, babies suffering from jaundice, a condition affecting around 60% of newborns, can now wear a special sleeping bag-style garment that provides therapeutic light treatment. This breakthrough is part of an effort to provide a more convenient and less disruptive treatment option for parents and their infants, especially when traditional hospital visits can cause additional stress.

Previously, babies requiring phototherapy for jaundice would need to be readmitted to the hospital, often disrupting families’ attempts to settle into their new routines. However, with the new service, families can now receive daily visits from a neonatal nurse to monitor the baby’s bilirubin levels and assess whether further treatment is necessary. If questions arise, support is available via phone.

Alicia Hardie, a mother from Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire, praised the program after her daughter, Cora, required additional treatment just days after being discharged from the hospital. Hardie, who had lost a significant amount of blood during childbirth, was initially unaware of the at-home option. After being informed about it, the family received the necessary equipment and started the treatment at home. “We could finally relax at home and start our new life together,” she said, adding that after just two days of treatment, Cora passed her follow-up blood test.

The service, which launched on November 24, 2025, has already provided home-based jaundice treatment to 40 newborns as of early January 2026. It was developed following a successful pilot program in 2024 and is supported by a dedicated team of neonatal nurses, consultants, and a service improvement manager.

Neonatal senior nurse Kayleigh Cunningham explained, “If jaundice symptoms appear around 72 hours after birth, this program helps us avoid the need for families to return to the hospital, which can be upsetting when they’ve just begun settling in at home.”

The program continues to expand, with a growing team of professionals now available to support families. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde aims to streamline the process, ensuring that eligible babies are swiftly referred to the service by community midwives during routine home visits.