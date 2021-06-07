Scot was released from the hospital 195 days after being admitted to the intensive care unit with Covid-19.

A Scotsman has been released from hospital approximately 200 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

On November 21 of last year, Neil McLaughlin was admitted to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, with the “usual symptoms” of a cough and shortness of breath.

The 63-year-condition old’s immediately deteriorated, and he was transported to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he was intubated for 167 days.

According to doctors, Mr McLaughlin is one of, if not the longest, patients in Scotland who has required intubation as a result of Covid-19.