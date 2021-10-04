Scientists working on the COVID vaccine lose the Nobel Prize for Medicine to Heat at Touch researchers.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2021 for their “discoveries of temperature and touch receptors.”

Prior to the announcement of the award, there had been considerable speculation that scientists engaged in the development of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines would be acknowledged by this year’s award.

However, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet chose Julius, an American at the University of California, San Francisco, and Patapoutian, a Lebanese researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in California, to receive the prize.

“Seminal discoveries by this year’s #NobelPrize laureates in physiology or medicine have explained how heat, cold, and touch can trigger signals in our nervous system,” according to a tweet from the Nobel Assembly. Many physiological functions and disease states rely on the discovered ion channels.”

