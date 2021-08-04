Scientists say a COVID variant worse than Delta and Lambda could be on the way.

The coronavirus continues to be underestimated by scientists. They thought modified variants of the virus wouldn’t be a problem at the start of the pandemic, but that was before the more-infectious Alpha triggered a jump in cases last fall. Then Gamma infected individuals who had already healed from COVID-19, making them sicker. Still, when the winter surge in the United States subsided in March, several epidemiologists were cautiously confident that the rapid vaccination rollout would quickly tame the variations and bring the pandemic to an end.

Delta has now dashed such hopes. This variation of SARS-CoV-2, as the COVID-19 virus is formally known, spreads quicker than any prior strain of SARS-CoV-2, since it was first found in India in December. Infection rates are rising in every state in the US, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to re-recommend universal mask use.

Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist who directs the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, fears that the Delta outbreak will get much worse. He predicts that the number of intensive-care beds required will be higher than at any other period in history. He goes on to say that his team’s analysis shows that almost every single one of the 100 million unvaccinated Americans who hasn’t had COVID-19 yet will almost certainly get it in the coming months, barring extreme isolation and masking precautions, which seem unlikely in the vaccine-averse population.

The variation is so contagious that it’s on track to shatter all previous predictions about when the United States will achieve herd immunity. “We haven’t been able to shut this down like we have other pandemics,” says Jonathan Eisen, a pathogen evolution biologist at the University of California, Davis. “It could be here indefinitely, leaving us unsure of what to do next.”

Delta, like the majority of the other varieties, caught us off guard, exacerbating and extending the epidemic. What other versions will be lying just behind Delta as the harm from it starts to fade away, ready to drag us back down? Several are already being monitored by the World Health Organization: Eta, which has now appeared in a number of publications.