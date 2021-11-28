Scientists Have Created a Test to Determine Whether or Not Your Cat Is a Psychopath.

Do you ever worry if your cat is a serial killer? Maybe they’re uninterested when you’re furious, or they enjoy playing with dead mice? Well, now there’s a way to tell whether your feline has a lack of empathy or is simply a fluffy bundle of joy.

A group of experts from Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Liverpool, both in the United Kingdom, have collaborated to create a detailed questionnaire that can be used to determine whether or not your pet has psychopathic characteristics.

The test, which was published in the Journal of Research in Personality, contains 46 statements that pet owners must score on a five-point scale as accurate.

“My cat torments their victim rather than killing it right away,” “my cat vocalizes loudly (e.g. meows, yowls) for no apparent reason,” and “my cat is very energetic (e.g. goes into ‘overdrive’ and becomes uncoordinated)” are some examples of these.

The test results will then be used to determine the animal’s level of’meanness,’ or character qualities such as a lack of empathy and callous hostility.

It will also monitor the cat’s “disinhibition,” which refers to behavioral constraint issues, and “boldness,” which is defined by a lack of fear and social dominance.

The test, known as CAT-Tri+, also evaluates the pet’s unfriendliness toward people and other cats.

Experts, on the other hand, believe that most felines have at least a smidgeon of psychopathy in their personalities.

Rebecca Evans, the lead researcher, said: “We believe that psychopathy, like any other personality attribute, exists on a scale, with some cats scoring higher than others.

“It’s likely that all cats have some psychopathy since it would have helped their ancestors acquire resources such as food, territory, and mating opportunities in the past.”

Evans further stated that the test results may aid veterinarians or pet owners in identifying unwanted behavior and making the required changes to benefit the animal.

This, in turn, may assist to minimize the number of cats taken to shelters or euthanized.

