Scientists claim to have figured out what causes AstraZeneca blood clots.

According to scientists in the United Kingdom and the United States, the reason of unusual blood clots in those who received AstraZeneca’s vaccination may have been uncovered.

Some countries have stopped delivering the shots due to the unusual and potentially lethal adverse effect.

The study’s authors, from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom and Arizona State University in the United States, collaborated with the pharmaceutical giant and demonstrated how a protein in the blood gets drawn to a component of the vaccine. As a result, the immune system may mistake the protein for Covid itself in rare situations and unleash antibodies to attack it. An excessive accumulation of antibodies might ensue, which can lead to blood clots.

“AstraZeneca is evaluating methods to harness these discoveries as part of our efforts to eliminate this highly rare adverse effect,” an AstraZeneca representative said.

The study’s authors stressed that the incidence occurs in “a very tiny number of persons.”

Medical professionals have repeatedly stated that the benefits exceed the risks, and that everyone should get vaccinated.