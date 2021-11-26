Scientists are racing to test the Omicron variant, which has raised concerns about vaccine efficacy.

Scientists are hurrying to investigate vaccinations for the Omicron variant now that it has been designated as a variant of concern.

Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson have all confirmed that their vaccines will be tested against the Omicron coronavirus strain. These disclosures come as the spike protein, which is the portion of the virus that many vaccines try to address, has been found to have 32 potential mutations in the new strain. All three firms have begun testing against the strain, which is expected to be 500 times more transmissible than any other variety seen since the outbreak began.

In a statement, BioNTech added, “We appreciate the worry of specialists and have promptly launched studies on variation [Omicron].” The results of the testing will be available in at least two weeks, according to the firm, which says the information “will provide more information regarding whether [Omicron] could be an escape variant that may necessitate a change to our vaccination if the variant spreads internationally.” Escape variations are those that may avoid being targeted by the vaccination that their host is given. If Omicron is confirmed to be such a variation, BioNTech claims that a new version of its Pfizer vaccine will be available in six weeks.

AstraZeneca has also issued a formal statement regarding the Omicron variant, stating that research is now underway in Botswana and Eswatini. While no instances have been confirmed in Eswatini, working in Botswana could be beneficial because it is where the new strain originated.

In a statement, AstraZeneca stated, “We are looking into [Omicron] to understand more about it and the impact on the vaccine, as we do with any new emerging variants.” The pharmaceutical company also stated that it intends to test its recently released antibody cocktail against the variation, stating that they are “hopeful AZD7442 will preserve efficacy” because it “comprises two potent antibodies with separate and complementary actions against the virus.” Finally, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against the new strain will be tested. “We’re actively watching newly developing COVID-19 virus strains with mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and we’re already testing the efficacy of our vaccine against the new and quickly spreading variety initially found in southern Africa,” the company said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.