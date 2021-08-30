Schwarzenegger Slams ‘Whiny Babies’ Who Refuse to Wear Masks

Arnold Schwarzenegger has stepped up his criticism of people in the United States who oppose the use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In reaction to the anti-mask perspective that wearing face coverings is an infringement on civil liberties, the former Governor of California garnered fire in some circles earlier this month by proclaiming “screw your freedom.”

“There is a virus here,” he told CNN. It kills people, and the only way to avoid it is to be vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing, and constantly wash your hands, rather than to think, “Well, my freedom is being a little disturbed here.” No way, screw your liberty.”

Several right-wing critics tried to bring up his father’s Nazi heritage, while Tennessee preacher Greg Locke retorted, “Screw your communism.”

In a lengthy article in his monthly newsletter, Schwarzenegger responded to the criticism by saying that, while he had lost the backing of numerous fellow bodybuilders as well as a sponsor for the annual Arnold Sports Festival as a result of his words, his viewpoint remained unaltered.

He did, however, emphasize that he was opposed to freedom, rather than the “whiny kids” he sees “going viral on the internet who think that being forced to put on a mask is a fine reason to throw a childish tantrum in a grocery store.”

“These are folks who wear American flag caps and chant ‘FREEDOM,’ but don’t take the time to learn about our country’s history and how freedom and duty have ALWAYS gone hand in hand,” he continued.

“They believe that being an American means they don’t have to care about their fellow citizens, and I’m sorry, but I can’t accept that.”

Schwarzenegger also wanted to remove the impression that wearing a mask was a huge violation of one’s personal liberties.

“We live in a magnificent country where you have more freedom and opportunities than anywhere else,” he remarked. “However, with freedom comes responsibility.”

He listed speed limits, drunk driving laws, and Selective Service as examples of accepted restrictions on liberty aimed to make society a safer, more compassionate place.

When it comes to masks and other restrictions, the Terminator actor voiced concern that too many people are opting for “feelings above learning.”

“Either we need to stop making everything political, or we need to stop making everything political. This is a condensed version of the information.