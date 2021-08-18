Schools in Florida could face sanctions if they disobey Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate orders.

Officials from the Florida Board of Education warned on Tuesday that two county school districts broke state law by requiring kids without medical exemptions to wear masks, and that they could face sanctions as a result. Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened to cut off funding to school districts that need masks.

School officials in Alachua and Broward counties are facing a slew of penalties for asking kids and teachers to wear masks to protect themselves and one another. On June 30, DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting mask restrictions and allowing parents to choose what is best for their children’s health. Regardless, the two counties required the masks, allowing kids to opt out only if they provided a medical reason.

Broward County and Alachua County school districts have been sanctioned by Florida education officials for ordering students to wear masks.

Right now, a 17-year-old kid with cerebral palsy in Florida is unable to return to school because Ron DeSantis has prohibited masks.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran remarked, “We have districts picking and choosing which laws they wish to follow.”

In letters sent last week, Corcoran stated that if districts chose to need doctors’ notes, the state will pursue financial penalties. He threatened to withhold “funds in an amount equivalent to the superintendent’s and all school board members’ salaries.”

As in-person instruction is poised to resume this autumn, Florida, along with states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, has been fighting back against mask regulations for students. Despite DeSantis’ threats to withdraw funds if schools follow his instructions, the Delta version is causing some schools to reevaluate their stance on masks.

“It may involve withholding salaries, it may involve dismissing officers, it may involve examining district conduct,” said state board chairman Tom Grady.

The Interim Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools says the school board has decided to keep the mask rule in place.

As #COVID19 cases continue to climb, the Florida Board of Education moved to sanction two school districts for requiring masks.

