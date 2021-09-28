Schoolchildren who eat more fruits and vegetables have better mental health, according to a new study.

According to the authors of a new study published in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, poor mental health is a “serious issue” among young people. Furthermore, it has the potential to have “long-term harmful implications.”

The researchers noted, “Well-being can be defined as “the state of being or doing well in life.” “Mental well-being,” which is commonly interchanged with ‘positive mental health,’ is defined as “a condition of well-being in which an individual recognizes his or her own abilities, can manage with typical stressors of life, can work successfully and fruitfully, and can contribute to his or her community.”

The researchers looked at data from 7,570 secondary school students and 1,253 primary school students in the Norfolk Children and Young People Health and Well-being Survey to see if there were any links between food choices and schoolchildren’s mental health. The youngsters in the study self-reported their food choices and underwent “age-appropriate” mental well-being assessments, according to a press statement from the University of East Anglia (UEA). Their “joyfulness, relaxation, and having good interpersonal relationships” were all tested.

Prof. Ailsa Welch of the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School, the study’s lead researcher, said in a news release, “While the links between nutrition and physical health are well documented, little is known about whether nutrition has a role in children’s emotional well-being.” “As a result, we set out to look at the link between dietary choices and mental health in schoolchildren.”

Higher fruit and vegetable intake was shown to be “significantly” associated with better well-being in both primary and secondary school students, according to the researchers.

According to UEA, those who ate five or more servings of fruits and vegetables had the best mental health.

The researchers noted, “The gap in mental well-being between children who consumed the most fruits and vegetables compared to those who consumed the least was of a similar scale to those children experiencing daily, or almost daily, arguing or violence at home.”

The sort of breakfast and lunch consumed by primary and secondary schools was also found to be “significantly related with well-being” by the researchers.

For example, four students in a class of 30 had nothing to eat or drink before morning sessions, and three had nothing to eat or drink before afternoon classes.

