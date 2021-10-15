Schedule, Start Time, and How to Watch the 2021 DC FanDome Event

At this weekend’s special DC FanDome event, Batman, Superman, Aquaman, and hundreds of other superheroes will appear.

With an exciting trailer that features Dwayne Johnson, Ezra Miller, John Cena, Zoe Kravitz, and Pierce Brosnan addressing the audience, DC Comics has teased fans with what to expect. During the event, viewers will also be treated to a new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

For one day only, DC FanDome welcomes fans to participate in a live webcast including upcoming films, games, television shows, comics, and more—all for free. There will be behind-the-scenes looks, unique reveals, and fan celebrations.

What is the DC FanDome 2021 schedule?

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, the DC FanDome event will span many hours. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

According to the DC FanDome website, the event will last “roughly four hours,” which means it will end about 2 p.m. PT and 5 p.m. ET.

DC has teased fans with small teasers and snippets of information about what to expect on the day leading up to the event. Many films connected to the event have been posted to DC’s YouTube account, including one that showcases the vast full list of stars who will be featured on the day.

What is the best place to watch DC FanDome?

The webcast will be livestreamed on the DC website, as well as on all of the organization’s social media sites. The event has an embed code that can be used to display it on numerous relevant websites.

It will be streamed live on DCFanDome.com, as well as the DC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch accounts.

What Will Be Presented at the DC FanDome in 2021?

According to the video for the DC FanDome event, we’ll receive behind-the-scenes footage and first glimpses at a variety of upcoming films and television shows.

The new teaser for Robert Pattinson's The Batman is one thing that has been promised. The Matt Reeves-directed reboot, starring Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, is expected to hit theaters in March 2022.