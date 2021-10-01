Scarlett Johansson has settled her lawsuit and is eager to work with Disney once more.

After resolving her lawsuit over the streaming distribution of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson has stated that she wants to work with Disney again.

The Marvel picture was released in theaters this summer, and Disney also released it on its Disney+ Premier Access streaming service for $30 at the same time, prompting Johansson to blame the latter decision for weak theater ticket sales.

With Johansson claiming that her pay was contingent on the film’s box office success, the actress filed a lawsuit against the studio behemoth in July for lost revenue, with both parties exchanging furious statements.

On Thursday, however, it was announced that Johansson had not only settled her lawsuit with Disney, but was also looking forward to working with the studio on future projects. The settlement’s details have not been made public.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson said in a statement, “I am delighted to have settled our concerns with Disney.” “I’m quite happy of the work we’ve done together over the years, and I’ve had a terrific time working with the team creatively. I am looking forward to working with you in the future.”

“I’m extremely delighted that we were able to come to a consensual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement, giving a more detailed hint of what’s to come.

“We value her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to collaborating on a number of new projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror,” said the studio.

Black Widow earned $80 million in its first weekend in theaters in the United States, as well as $60 million on Disney’s streaming service. While the initial numbers were excellent, sales dropped dramatically in the weeks following.

With a total worldwide gross of $379 million, Black Widow has the unpleasant distinction of being one of Marvel’s lowest-grossing pictures.

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price—and that it’s hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so,” Johansson’s attorney, John Berlinski of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, said in a statement at the time.

“However, disregarding the contracts of the artists who are liable for. This is a condensed version of the information.