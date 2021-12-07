Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud With Kim Cattrall Is ‘Sad and Uncomfortable’—Co-Star

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s feud during filming Sex and the City has been described as “sad and uncomfortable” by their co-star.

Parker and Cattrall, who gained a legion of admirers for their portrayals as Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones, respectively, have been the subject of numerous stories over the years as news of their shattered relationship surfaced.

Cattrall drew even more attention to the issue when she refused to reprise her beloved role as sex-positive publicist Samantha in a Sex and the City sequel that has since been canceled. She’ll also be absent from the upcoming spin-off series And Just Like That…

Their co-star Chris Noth—famous for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s paramour-turned-husband, Mr. Big—was asked for his opinions on why Cattrall wasn’t part of the new program in an interview with The Guardian, which was published on Monday.

“I have to tell you, I have no idea what she’s thinking or how she’s feeling,” he admitted. “I do know that SJ and I are very close, and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close to describing her.

“I liked her and thought she was fantastic in the program, but people move on for a variety of reasons. I had no idea what hers were. I simply wish the whole thing hadn’t happened because it was depressing and unsettling.” In a 2017 televised interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall remarked that Parker “could have been nicer” in her response to her decision to skip the third Sex and the City film. The British-born actress went on to say that she and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon “weren’t pals.” The public pronouncements grew even more acrimonious in 2018, when Cattrall slammed Parker on Instagram for leaving a condolence message on her page after her brother, Chris Cattrall, died.

“I don’t need your love or support at this awful moment @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall, who was raised in Canada, wrote in a text post.

She expressed herself as follows: “‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ my mother asked me today. Let me be quite clear about something. (If I haven’t previously stated it) You are not a member of my family. You are not a friend of mine. As a result, I’m writing to tell you about one. This is a condensed version of the information.