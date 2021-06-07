Sarah Jessica Parker takes a break from filming the sequel to ‘Sex and the City’ to work in a shoe store.

Carrie Bradshaw from Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City has a lengthy history of wearing fashionable heels.

In real life, the actress flaunted her love of shoes during a break from filming the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… on Sunday.

Parker, 56, posted photos of herself working at her New York City flagship SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe store.

The diva used Instagram to herald her arrival before throwing open the doors, posting a photo of a woman wearing pink satin heels.

“I could be wearing these today,” she wrote. Maybe something else.