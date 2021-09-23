Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t ready to publicly mourn the death of Willie Garson.

Sarah Jessica Parker says she’s “not ready” to publicly grieve the death of Willie Garson, her Sex and the City co-star.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday, Garson’s son, Nathen Garson, confirmed the 57-year-old actor’s death, prompting a torrent of tributes from the late star’s many celebrity friends, including the cast of Sex and the City.

Parker, on the other hand, has yet to join them, saying in the hours following Garson’s death that her emotions were still too fresh.

In the popular franchise, Chris Noth, who plays Parker’s husband Big, paid tribute to Garson on Instagram, posting a photo of the late actor laughing as he strolled arm-in-arm with Parker and captioning it, “Willie.”

Parker, whose Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City was best friends with Garson’s elegant Stanford Blatch, responded to Noth’s article a few hours later: “Thank you so much, Chris. I’m still not ready. Xxx.”

Parker’s comment was pinned to the top of Noth’s tribute page as a response.

Garson starred in the Sex and the City television series, which aired from 1998 until 2004, before returning in two sequel films.

Garson was last seen filming scenes for the Sex and the City spin-off series And Just Like That… on the streets of New York City in August.

Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, who co-stars with Garson in the franchise, paid tribute to him on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing photographs from happier times.

She added, “I first met Willie in 1995 on the scary nighttime set of the X-Files.” “He made me chuckle right away. I had no idea we’d have so much fun watching Sex and the City + And Just Like That together.

“Willie is adored by everyone in our community. He was far wiser and more amusing than you could have anticipated. We’re heartbroken without him.”

Davis then praised his role as a single father to his adored kid, whom Garson met in 2008 at an adoption expo in Los Angeles. In January 2010, the adoption was finalized.

display: flex; flex-direction: row; div style=” This is a condensed version of the information.