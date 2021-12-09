Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick have how many children?

On Wednesday, December 8, Sarah Jessica Parker attended the premiere of HBO’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

On the red carpet, the actress was joined by her husband Matthew Broderick and their son James Wilkie, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series and remake.

Everything you need to know about Parker and Broderick’s family may be found here.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have how many children?

Parker and Broderick married in 1997, with the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor’s sister Janet officiating the wedding.

In October 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, James, who was named after Broderick’s late father.

Broderick’s father was an actor who appeared in films such as Family and Dog. On November 1, 1982, he died in the afternoon.

Parker and her husband also have twin girls, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, whom they welcomed via surrogate in June 2009.

The star struggled with secondary infertility and told Access Hollywood about her decision to utilize a surrogate: “We’ve been trying to grow our family for a long time, and we’ve tried a number of different approaches.

“[Surrogacy] was one of the topics we spoke about seriously since it had genuine implications for us.”

The couple released a statement at the time of their twins’ birth, in which they said their daughters’ names were “family names on Parker’s side,” according to People.

Parker opened out about her family life to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, confessing she wasn’t ready for her eldest to leave the nest and attend college.

“I can’t image what it’s like to say goodbye to a child and hope you’ve left them with all they need,” she admitted.

The Divorce star went on to reveal that she wants to teach her three children the following: “What I want to tell them is that curiosity may lead to all kinds of unexpected discoveries.

“And success isn’t my goal, and I don’t want them to focus on it because I think it’s already come to me too much.”

Parker has previously expressed her intention to emphasize the significance of hard work. This is a condensed version of the information.