Sarah Ferguson Backs Prince Eugenie’s Husband Over Model Photos

Despite the recent publishing of images of him on a yacht with a model in a bikini, Princess Eugenie’s husband is a “superhero,” according to his mother-in-law.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, defended Jack Brooksbank in the wake of photos of him on a Gozzo boat in Capri, Italy’s scenic Amalfi Coast, while his wife was supposedly at home with their five-month-old kid.

He was with three beautiful women, one of them was topless, including model Maria Buccellati.

Brooksbank was overseas on business as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, a tequila company co-founded by George Clooney, according to the Duchess of York.

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of great integrity,” Ferguson, known in Britain as “Fergie,” told the BBC. He’s simply one of my favorite individuals, and I refer to him as James Bond.

“He’s a superhero in my book, and he’s a wonderful parent, a wonderful spouse, and he never wants to be at the front of the home; he prefers to be in the back.

“So for them to invent this tale, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was performing his job, and I think it’s incredibly important for Jack’s sake that we clarify that.”

Brooksbank was photographed with model Maria Buccellati and another young woman who was photographed without her bikini top off, according to paparazzi photographs published in the Mail on Sunday.

According to the tabloid, former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis was reportedly on board the boat.

Brooksbank is the European brand director of Casamigos Tequila and was in the Amalfi Coast for the UNICEF Summer Gala, which was sponsored by the firm. The Amalfi Coast is a popular destination for destination weddings.

According to The Daily Mail, his wife Princess Eugenie was at home in Windsor with their five-month-old newborn son August Brooksbank.

Ferguson told the BBC’s The One Show that after having two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, she would have to adjust to her first grandson being a boy.

“I’ve had sisters with kids, and now it’s Barbies set aside, I’ve got to get into automobiles, trucks, and engines,” she explained.

“However, lovely August, if he wants Barbies, we’ll bring the Barbies out again!” I believe. This is a condensed version of the information.