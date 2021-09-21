Sarah Dash, the singer of “Lady Marmalade,” has died at the age of 76, prompting a tribute to Patti LaBelle.

Sarah Dash, a founding member of the all-female label Labelle, died on Monday. She was 76 years old at the time.

The group’s most famous song was “Lady Marmalade,” which was released in 1974. Dash was a member of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, the group’s previous moniker.

Patti LaBelle, another member of the group, has led tributes to her friend, calling her a “awesomely talented, gorgeous, and kind soul.”

Patti LaBelle stated on Instagram, “We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such a strong and meaningful time.”

“Sarah Dash was an incredibly gifted, beautiful, and kind soul who enriched my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can express. I knew I could always count on her to protect me. Sarah was exactly that… a devoted friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one.

