SAP fired Janene Hoskovec, the woman caught on camera coughing on shoppers at a Nebraska grocery store story.

After being posted on Reddit on September 3, a video of the incident involving the woman, 54-year-old Janene Hoskovec, at a Super Saver in Lincoln, went viral.

During the video, titled “Anti-Mask Karen Deliberately Coughing on me at South 27th Super Saver,” Hoskovec can be seen coughing at the lady filming her before telling other shoppers that they are “such sheep” and that she doesn’t need to wear a mask because “I’m not sick and neither are you.”

Hoskovec then smiles and states that her cough is caused by her allergies.

The city of Lincoln has a mask law that requires everyone above the age of two to wear a mask indoors, even if they have been vaccinated.

The video was later shared on Twitter, where it has received over 4 million views.

In a photo taken at a store in Nebraska, a COVID-denier coughs on shoppers.

After the video went viral, SAP, a German software corporation, stated it would look into it because the woman in the video was alleged to be one of its employees.

The corporation stated, “The health and safety of our employees, as well as the communities in which we live and work, are of paramount concern to us.” “We are taking the issue involving a SAP employee extremely seriously and are looking into it.”

“We have evaluated the situation and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP,” the company said on Wednesday.

According to Hoskovec’s LinkedIn page, she worked at SAP in Tempe, Arizona.

Hoskovec followed the woman throughout the store after the initial confrontation, according to the woman who first posted the video on Reddit.

“I tried to continue shopping after that, but this lady followed me around the store. She claimed, “I told her she needed to keep her distance and that coughing on me was assault.”

"She giggled and kept saying, 'Look at you, you're so cute when you're terrified!' By this time, I was completely enraged.