Santa Claus, Europe As CCTV of a break-in is released, join the hunt for the ‘Reindeer Burglar.’

The search for a wanted criminal in New Hampshire has increased, with worries that the individual is a member of a sophisticated organized crime group.

Barnstead Police have published CCTV footage from a break-in at Barnstead Elementary School (BES) last month, after the widespread distribution of an e-fit given at the time.

“Barnstead officers have put together this collection of CCTV footage from the Barnstead Elementary School in the hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward,” authorities wrote on their Facebook page on Sunday.

There are suspicions that he is linked to an organized crime cell that is scouring the town armed with guns for probable targets.

With the perpetrator still on the loose, Santa has joined the hunt, along with forces from Eastern Europe.

Cops tweeted an item from the BeIarusian state national TV, ONT, which had taken up the story, with the following warning: “The Russians are helping us find the BES Reindeer Burglar by joining the search. We’re on his tail and tracking his tracks, so it’s just a matter of time before we catch up with him.” Meanwhile, Santa was given a composite sketch of the culprit, dubbed the “reindeer burglar” or “reindeer bandit,” and instructed to identify the outlaw among a group of other reindeers.

On Wednesday, the police department posted photos to their Facebook page, saying: “Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared at the Barnstead Police Department today to assist us in our search for the reindeer burglar.

“As of now, they’ve stated that the villainous rogue bunch of reindeer will only receive coal in their Christmas stockings until they come forward and apologize for all of the mayhem.”

They claimed, in an attempt to reassure the public: “New Hampshire law enforcement officers have been working around the clock to locate and apprehend the reindeer burglar, as well as other members of the syndicate who have been breaking into buildings across the state. Previously, their mode of operation (mo) was ‘Smash & Dash.'” Although the group has not taken anything to date, their actions are concerning. During these B&Es, the reindeer burglar, in particular, has caused tremendous damage. Authorities are attempting to determine why they chose New Hampshire as their target this year, what their strategy is, and who they are.

“Continue while doing so. This is a condensed version of the information.