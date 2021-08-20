San Francisco suggests suspending some employees who refuse to disclose their COVID vaccination status.

According to the Associated Press, San Francisco is proposing suspension for some city employees who failed to provide confirmation of their COVID-19 vaccination status by an August 12 deadline.

The city in northern California was the first in the United States to require all public employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. These personnel are unable to refuse the shot in favor of routine testing. San Francisco police, fire, and sheriff’s agencies received letters this week recommending a 10-day suspension for 20 employees because they refused to declare whether or not they had been vaccinated. The staff should also be suspended without pay, according to the report.

Governor Gavin Newsom has made vaccination mandatory for state health professionals. They will lose their employment if they do not comply. Teachers and state employees who refuse the vaccine must be tested for the virus on a weekly basis, according to Newsom’s instructions.

On Friday, San Francisco became the nation’s first big city to require confirmation of full COVID-19 immunization for those dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms, or attending indoor concerts.

Restaurants and pubs put up signs and hired extra employees to start checking people’s immunization certificates before letting them in.

Pete Sittnick, managing partner of Waterbar and EPIC Steak restaurants on the city’s waterfront, said, “There’s clearly some nervousness surrounding how it’s all going to work.”

He expects a slowdown in diner check-ins, as well as opposition from guests who disagree with the policy and difficult situations if someone shows up without valid identification.

“The good news is that even if someone does not have their vaccine certification, they can still eat outside. There is an option, and all we need to do now is be prepared for various scenarios,” he said.

Mayor London Breed announced the rule more than a week ago in an effort to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, expressing concern that the highly contagious Delta strain of the COVID-19 could stymie the city’s economic recovery.

New York City, which requires persons to be at least partially immunized for a range of high-risk indoor activities, and New Orleans, which requires confirmation of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining or drinking, go farther with their requirements.

