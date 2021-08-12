San Francisco and New Orleans are the most recent cities to require proof of vaccination for indoor venues.

People entering indoor places such as restaurants, bars, and performance venues will need to show proof of vaccination, according to announcements made in both New Orleans and San Francisco on Thursday.

The Delta type has caused a surge in infections in Louisiana and California in recent weeks. Louisiana also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only about 38% of the population fully immunize. Meanwhile, 53.8 percent of Californians have received all of their vaccines.

At indoor pubs, restaurants, clubs, theaters, and entertainment venues, San Francisco’s order mandates proof of immunization. The city’s new regulation also applies to indoor gyms and other exercise facilities. Attendees aged 12 and up must additionally show proof of vaccination for indoor events with a capacity of 1,000 people.

San Francisco’s vaccine requirement takes effect on August 20.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management’s Twitter account delivered news of the city’s new health order. A link to the new policy was given in the tweet.

Patrons of pubs, restaurants, clubs, gyms, and large indoor events will be forced to provide proof of vaccination beginning August 20. Those who are not eligible for vaccines, such as children under the age of 12, are exempt from the new regulations. https://t.co/MM9hBKhVUe pic.twitter.com/DGL5unQOMR

— August 12, 2021, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF emergency)

Some health care practitioners, such as personnel at adult day centers, residential care facilities, dentist offices, home health aides, and pharmacists, are also required to get vaccinated under the Bay Area city’s health order.

The city’s edict supplied company owners with instructions as well as a list of permitted private applications for verifying immunization status.

During an afternoon press conference on Thursday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the new guidelines for her city. Before visiting restaurants, bars, and other venues, like as the Caesars Superdome, residents and tourists to the city will need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test, she said.

Cantrell opened the conference by saying, “The situation is severe, and we are just out of time.”

New Orleans’ new rule is slated to take effect on August 16, but Cantrell says the city won’t start enforcing it until the following week.

