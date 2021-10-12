Sally Rooney explains why she chooses to boycott Israel over other countries.

The decision by Sally Rooney to not allow an Israeli business to translate her latest book into Hebrew has sparked debate today. The well-known Irish author has decided to join calls for a boycott of Israeli companies in protest of the country’s policy against Palestinians.

Rooney sent a statement to the press explaining her decision and clarifying that she would be “glad” to have her latest work Beautiful World, Where Are You translated into Hebrew by a business that supports the “BDS movement’s institutional boycott standards.”

The BDS movement, which stands for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, aims to “stop international support for Israel’s persecution of Palestinians and encourage Israel to comply with international law.”

Rooney’s previous two novels, Conversations With Friends and Normal People, were both translated into Hebrew by Israel-based publisher Modan, but she has turned down their offer to do the same with her most recent effort.

“First and foremost, I was ecstatic to have Katyah Benovits translate my previous two works into Hebrew. I’d want to express my gratitude to everyone involved in the release of those books for their support of my work. Similarly, having my most recent novel translated into Hebrew and made available to Hebrew-language readers would be an honor.

“But, for the time being,” Rooney stated in a statement to The Independent, “I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing business.”

But why has Rooney opted to boycott Israel rather than other countries that, by the same logic, could be accused of human rights violations? The simple explanation is that Rooney is committed to standing in solidarity with Palestinians.

In her statement, the 30-year-old acknowledged that she is aware of other global human rights violations, but that her choice is in direct reaction to Palestinian demands.

“Of course, many countries, including Israel, are guilty of grave human rights violations,” she remarked. This was also true in South Africa during the anti-apartheid fight. In this situation, I’m responding to a demand from Palestinian civil society, which includes all of the country’s major trade unions and authors’ organizations.” Rooney was one of almost 16,000 musicians who signed a letter in support of Palestinians earlier this year.

