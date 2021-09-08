Sagging Sweatpants With Fake Boxer Briefs by Balenciaga, $1,190.

Balenciaga has been chastised on social media for selling a $1,190 pair of drooping sweatpants with fake boxer underwear sewed inside, which critics have dubbed “racist.”

A TikTok post by mr200m__ ignited the uproar over the trousers.

While shopping in a branch of the U.K.-based department retailer Selfridges, the person capturing the video can be seen scrutinizing the contested clothing item.

While studying the sweatpants, he says, “This feels racist.” “Guys, this feels incredibly racist.”

A female speaker can also be heard agreeing and pointing out that the leggings were purposefully meant to look like sagging pants.

Sagging refers to the practice of wearing pants below the waistline while leaving the individual’s boxer underwear partially visible.

It’s a style that’s most closely connected with Black youth culture, and it originally gained popularity in the early 1990s, as hip-mainstreaming hop’s increased.

Incredulous, the man in the video exclaims, “They’ve weaved the boxers within the trousers.” On TikTok, the video of mr200m ‘s discovery has been seen over 1.4 million times.

Another user, ffaizah_, published it on Twitter, claiming that Balenciaga has “gentrified sagging.” Over one million people have watched their version of the film.

The trousers are described as “Men’s Trompe-L’Oeil Sweatpants In Red” on the official Balenciaga website, with no mention of the word “sagging.”

The sweatpants are shown on a black model who is wearing them beside the description.

Despite its pop culture roots, sagging has been a divisive subject in the United States in the decades since its introduction, where it has been linked to racism and prejudice.

Schools, airlines, transportation authorities, and local governments all passed rules against the practice in the 2000s.

While sagging is still forbidden in some districts, several have already repealed the law due to the problems it caused. This is a condensed version of the information.