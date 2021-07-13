Sacha Baron Cohen, star of the film Borat, has filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis company over a billboard.

Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a cannabis shop in Massachusetts for utilizing his character Borat’s image on an interstate billboard commercial.

The British actor, who has played Borat in two films, is suing Solar Therapeutics for “at least” $9 million in damages for using his image in the promotional campaign.

Over the use of the image, which shows the imaginary Kazakh journalist giving a thumbs up while saying, “It’s Nice!” Baron Cohen is suing for copyright infringement, false advertising, and misappropriation of his right of publicity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “by using the Billboard, the Defendants fraudulently communicated to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has approved their products and is linked with their business,” stated attorney David Condon in the complaint. Mr. Baron Cohen, on the other hand, has never used cannabis in his life. For any amount of money, he would never engage in a cannabis advertising campaign.”

According to the complaint, Baron Cohen, who is married to actress Isla Fisher, has turned down “countless offers” to participate in brand endorsement arrangements in order to protect his acting career and social activism.

According to the complaint, “Mr. Baron Cohen is extremely protective of his image and reputation, as well as those of his characters.” “Mr. Baron Cohen takes great care in how he interacts with his fans and the general public through his persona and characters.”

In addition, the suit claims that Baron Cohen has never used cannabis and has avoided portraying marijuana in a good light in his past work.

Condon wrote: “Mr. Baron Cohen has spent much of his career making fun of ‘stoner’ culture, a culture that the Defendants’ Billboard overtly celebrates. With his Ali G character, portrayed by Mr. Baron Cohen in the HBO television series Da Ali G Show, Mr. Baron Cohen has spent much of his career making fun of ‘stoner’ culture, a culture that the Defendants’ Billboard overtly celebrates.

“Furthermore, Mr. Baron Cohen is an Observant Jew who was born into an Orthodox Jewish family and is proud of his cultural history.

“He doesn’t want to get embroiled in the raging debate among Orthodox Jews about whether cannabis can be used in accordance with Jewish traditions, rituals, and rules.”

