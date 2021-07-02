Saaphyri Windsor, star of ‘Flavor of Love,’ reassures fans She is not dead, according to the hacker.

Following allegations that she had died, Flavor of Love star Saaphyri Windsor declared on Thursday night that she is still alive.

Just Jared cited a statement on Windsor’s Instagram account that said, “It is with a heavy heart that we say that Saaphyri has passed away.” She was discovered [unresponsive]in her home today. Please send your thoughts and prayers.”

As the tributes poured in, Windsor took to Instagram to disclose that her account had been hacked, along with a video of herself as proof.

She said in the video, “First and foremost, as you can see, I’m alive.” “I may appear to be a little busted, but my a** is right here.”

Windsor also addressed claims that she was the one who put out the death notice, saying: “Anyone who knows me knows that I would never do something like that… I’m not sure who hacked my phone or why they would want to put anything on there, but it occurs. It occurs to everyone.

“I’ve never been hacked before, and this is the first time it’s happened to me. And if my homeboy hadn’t gone to my house and looked like he saw a ghost when I answered the door, I would never have known until much later.”

Windsor went on to say that the deluge of responses from concerned friends and admirers as the bogus post spread moved her.

She wiped tears from her eyes and continued, “I never thought that many people cared.” “Knowing that so many people cared made me feel better. Someone telling me you’re dead is just the wrong method for me to learn about it.”

She went on to say how relieved she was that her mother was unaware of the hoax. “She would have most likely died of a heart attack. Thank goodness she’s never online… She said, “She wouldn’t have been able to manage something like that.”

The TV star informed her Instagram fans that she plans to “stay around here for a long time,” swiveling the camera to reveal that her home was full with pals who had rushed over after reading the post.

instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=“https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQ0EGy2pYQW/?utm source=ig embed&utm campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=“13” style=” border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px; background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px This is a condensed version of the information.