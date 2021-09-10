Ryan Reynolds mocked the ‘Green Lantern’ film seven times.

Ryan Reynolds has never shied away from expressing his thoughts on the iconic Green Lantern film.

The 2011 superhero film was highly lambasted by critics and has since been the target of many criticism, most notably from Reynolds himself.

Despite its terrible reputation, the DC Comics picture is acquiring a following on streaming sites, and a new generation of superhero fans is watching it for the first time. Here are seven occasions Ryan Reynolds has made a reference to Green Lantern so that everyone understands what they’re getting into when they watch it.

a nod to Deadpool

Playing a self-aware anti-hero Deadpool turned out to be the ideal vehicle for Reynolds to mock his failed superhero career.

When Deadpool begs his captors not to turn his super suit green – “or animated” – he is clearly referring to Green Lantern.

In the classic opening credits scene, a Green Lantern collectors card with a smiling Reynolds can also be seen.

a nod to Deadpool 2

If the reference in the original Deadpool film breached the fourth wall, the joke in Deadpool 2 shattered it.

Ryan Reynolds is seen staring over the “wonderful” script of Green Lantern in the humorous time-traveling post-credits sequence. Blood splatters across the page, and we watch a smiling Reynolds fall forward as Deadpool shoots him in the head, exclaiming, “You’re welcome, Canada.”

Deadpool also speaks on his controversial début in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which he shoots his prior self in the head once more.

David Beckham has been apologized to.

On the press tour for Deadpool 2, the character taped a promotional teaser with David Beckham, the British soccer player, apologizing for mocking his voice in the first film.

Beckham retorts that Deadpool and Reynolds should apologize for a run of box office disappointments such as “Green Lantern,” “R.I.P.D.,” “Self/less,” and “Blade: Trinity.”

Stephen Colbert’s “dumb superpower”

Reynolds made another covert jab at Green Lantern during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017, this time during a comedy with host Stephen Colbert.

Colbert begins to describe his dream superpower, but it sounds suspiciously similar to Green Lantern's abilities.