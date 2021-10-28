‘Rust’ Gaffer Shares Halyna Hutchins’ ‘Last Photo’ Before Fatal Shooting

Her coworker shared one of Halyna Hutchins’ final moments before she was fatally shot on the set of the film Rust on social media.

Alec Baldwin fired a toy gun on the New Mexico set on Thursday, killing cinematographer Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

Serge Svetnoy, who worked as an electrician on the set, posted a photo of Hutchins before her death to his Facebook page the next day.

“This is the last photo with Halyna on set,” Svetnoy wrote the photo, which appeared to have been taken on the Rust set inside a little church.

Hutchins is shown wearing a tan beanie and headphone while facing Baldwin, who is dressed as 19th-century western outlaw Harland Rust, with her back to the photographer.

As the camera operator looks to be setting up for a shoot, several crew members surround Baldwin and Hutchins.

It’s unclear how long after the photo was shot that the prop gun was fired.

On Sunday, Svetnoy took to Facebook to reveal that he had Hutchins in his arms after she was shot.

He wrote, “Yes, I was standing shoulder to shoulder with Halyna during this deadly shot that took her life and injured director Joel Souza.” “While she was dying, I was holding her in my arms. My hands were stained with her blood.” Hutchins’ death, according to the gaffer, occurred as a result of “Negligence and unprofessionalism are two words that come to mind when thinking about this situation.

“The person who was expected to check the weapon on the set did not do it; the person who was required to announce that the loaded gun was on the set did not do it; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it,” he explained. “AND THE RESULT IS THE DEATH OF THE HUMAN!” Later in the message, he stated, “We have an interesting and amazing profession, but it’s also risky.” “We shoot in the mountains, on the open sea, and under the sea. After all, we have explosions, shooting firearms, automobile collisions, and electricity, among other things.” Svetnoy then went on to say about film directors: “Sometimes, in order to save money, you hire people who. This is a condensed version of the information.