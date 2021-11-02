‘Rust’ Assistant Director Tells Hollywood to ‘Reevaluate’ Values During Alec Baldwin Shooting

The assistant director of the film Rust has spoken out about the death on set last week of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Dave Halls handed Alec Baldwin the gun that murdered him inadvertently, but he hasn’t talked publicly about it until now.

Following the tragedy, the AD has urged for Hollywood to “reevaluate” its ideals.

Halls is said to have shouted “cold gun” on the set of the Western film being shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to signify that the pretend handgun was safe for the actor to fire.

According to court records, neither Halls nor Baldwin were aware that the rifle could fire live bullets.

However, the gun went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the film’s director.

In a statement to the New York Post, Halls said, “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most accomplished people I’ve worked with, but also a friend.”

“Her death has stunned and saddened me,” he stated. “It is my goal that this tragedy forces the industry to reconsider its beliefs and methods in order to ensure that no one is injured again throughout the creative process.” “My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna,” Halls said in his statement, adding that he has been “overwhelmed by the love and support.” Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Rust’s armourer, said live ammo should not have been present, and an inquiry is underway to determine how the pistol went off.

After a separate gun incident on the set of another film, Freedom’s Path, in 2019, Halls was fired.

The film’s production company confirmed to The Washington Newsday that Halls was fired from the project after a gun was “unexpectedly discharged” on set, causing production to be suspended.

“Halls was taken from the set as soon as the prop gun went off. Once Dave was off-site, production resumed filming. At the moment, an incident report was taken and filed “A producer validated the information.

They further stated that one of the crew members had minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Lisa Torraco, an attorney for Halls, claims that Halls did not handle the gun on the day of the event.

Torraco added, “This assumption that my client seized the rifle and passed it to Baldwin certainly did not happen.” This is a condensed version of the information.