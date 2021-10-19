Russian officials will ask Putin to take a week off work once the number of new COVID cases reaches 33,000.

According to the Associated Press, Russia’s government is proposing a nonworking week after the country recorded another record-high number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, overwhelming the health-care system.

Over the course of 24 hours, the government task force reported over 1,000 coronavirus deaths, the most since the outbreak began and more than the previous high established on Saturday. The mortality toll has risen to 225,325, the highest in Europe, with 33,740 new infections reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed a week-long nonworking time beginning on October 30 to coincide with the peak, which would include an extended public holiday. She stated that the Cabinet will seek President Vladimir Putin’s permission.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Until now, the Kremlin has ruled out a fresh statewide lockdown, similar to the one imposed early in the pandemic, which hit the economy hard and sank Putin’s popularity.

The number of daily coronavirus deaths has been rising for weeks and surpassed 1,000 for the first time over the weekend, owing to low vaccination rates, a casual public attitude toward measures, and the government’s unwillingness to tighten regulations.

Even though it had only been tested on a few dozen people at the time, Russia boasted about being the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine in August of 2020, proudly naming the shot Sputnik V after the world’s first satellite to highlight the country’s scientific achievements.

While praising Sputnik and three other domestic vaccines developed later, Russia’s state-controlled media chafed at the supposed inadequacies of Western-made vaccinations, a contentious message that many observers regarded as fueling popular skepticism about vaccines.

Authorities have increased pressure on medical staff, teachers, and public employees to receive vaccines in the face of widespread vaccination skepticism, but uptake has remained slow.

According to the government’s coronavirus task group, roughly 45 million Russians, or 32% of the country’s population of nearly 146 million, are fully vaccinated.

Putin underscored the significance of widespread vaccination while also emphasizing that it should be voluntary.

Authorities have set up vaccination stations outside of clinics in shopping malls and other areas, and have used lotteries, bonuses, and other incentives to encourage people to get the vaccinations, but none of these attempts have been successful in significantly speeding up the process.

