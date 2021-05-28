Rupert Evans Joins the ‘Bridgerton’ Cast — You’ve probably seen him before.

Bridgerton’s second season, arguably one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2020, is eagerly awaited by fans, with much conjecture around casting news following the departure of starring man Regé-Jean Page.

Now, Netflix has revealed that actor Rupert Evans, 44, will join the cast of the Shondaland historical drama, in which he will play Edmund Bridgerton.

“Dear readers, Rupert Evans has joined the cast of @bridgerton as Edmund Bridgerton, Violet Bridgerton’s loving and dedicated husband and an endlessly patient and compassionate father who takes special joy in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life,” stated the announcement on Twitter.

Greetings, readers! Edmund Bridgerton, Violet Bridgerton’s loving and dedicated husband and an infinitely patient and caring father who takes special satisfaction in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life, is played by Rupert Evans. 2ajkDipvZS (https://twitter.com/2ajkDipvZS)

May 28, 2021 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue)

In the racy Regency-era series, the Charmed actor will play the Bridgerton brothers’ late father.

Edmund Bridgerton died early, at the age of 38, from an allergic reaction to a bee sting, according to the novels, leaving a lasting impression on Anthony.

Season two recounts Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for love, as told in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series’ second book, “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”

Because a young Edmund has been cast, it’s possible that a young Violet will as well.

So far, Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran has been set as Edwina Sharma, Rupert Young has been cast as Jack, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Calam Lynch has been cast as Theo Sharpe.

Rupert Evans has been spotted before, but where have you seen him? The British actor is most recognized for his roles in The Man in the High Castle on Amazon and the CW’s revamped Charmed series.

Evans plays Harry Greenwood, a college professor and the sisters’ whitelighter, in Charmed (guardian angel.)

His first notable part was as FBI Agent John Myers in filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 comic book film Hellboy, in which he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In the film Agora, he co-starred with Rachel Weisz and Max Minghella.

Horror enthusiasts may recognize it as well. This is a condensed version of the information.