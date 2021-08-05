‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ is the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. If you didn’t see Episode 8 of ‘Untucked,’ you missed out on 6 dramatic moments.

In the eighth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, which aired on Thursday, the queens played the Snatch Game of Love.

While competing for actor Cheyenne Jackson’s attention against Ginger Minj and Kylie Sonique Love, Trinity K. Bonet failed to impress with her impression of Whitney Houston.

Pandora Boxx also didn’t do well as Kim Cattrall when she competed with Eureka O’Hara and Ra’Jah O’Hara for Fortune Feimster’s affections.

As a result, Trinity and Pandora were placed in the bottom two, while Ginger was voted the week’s top All Star. This website can now publish the top six most dramatic Untucked behind-the-scenes moments.

The Fear of Cancel Culture in Pandora

Pandora claimed that she is hesitant to perform stand-up comedy because she isn’t sure whether jokes would suddenly be considered disrespectful.

“This generation is super-sensitive, and a lot of stuff we grew up on that we find amusing, girl, we’d be crucified now,” Kylie said to the other queens.

“I guess that’s the challenge for me now, doing comedy,” Pandora continued. I’m just terrified of offending others if I make or utter a joke.

“I become a little lost in my thoughts, wondering, ‘Is that still funny?’ Is someone going to be offended by that?’ —and in comedy, that’s the worst thing you can do.

“That’s something I’m always concerned about: what I can say and whether or not I’ll get in trouble for it… it’s why I haven’t done much comedy recently.”

Kylie expresses her gratitude to Trinity for her Runway Tribute to Trans People.

Kylie showed her gratitude to Trinity for making a statement with her runway costume in a lovely moment. Trinity’s ensemble supported the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as Trans Lives Matter.

“I think it’s really amazing that you used this opportunity to not just represent Black people but also trans people, and it means a lot to me,” Kylie remarked.

Trinity said she “had to” take the opportunity to show her support for transgender people, and that this was the “ideal time to make a statement.”

“When people see people like us thriving, they respect us more and view us as people,” Kylie continued.

“That’s what I’m saying. This is a condensed version of the information.